The Fumble Recaps Ep. 1 & 2 of ESPN x Netflix’s Michael Jordan Doc ‘The Last Dance’ [Video]

Sunday night (Apr.19), all eyes were on ESPN as we got the most detailed look at the 97-98 Michael Jordan led Chicago Bulls as he and his squad captured their 6th and final title in The Last Dance.

ESPN made the right decision by moving up the release date of the 10-part, highly-anticipated sports documentary. The doc is comprised of never before seen footage that was locked away in a vault in Secaucus New Jersey waiting for Jordan to give the okay for it to be released. Episodes one and two didn’t disappoint immediately, giving us some new insight on the Chicago Bulls franchise, its front office, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and some of its other players.

The Fumble hosts, Chris Clarke and Jackie Rae, recap both episodes most eye-opening parts and will be doing so following each episode. Moments like Jordan passing on taking part in doing booger sugar, smoking weed and girls, Scottie Pippen being fleeced by the Chicago Bulls and MJ and Pip’s hate for Jerry Krause, and more are all touched on in the show.

Following each episode of The Last Dance, The Fumble will air #AfterTheDance for their “post-game” like gab session to discuss what we just witnessed and to highlight social media reactions. You can watch the first episode of #AfterTheDance below and before to check back in with Hip-Hop Wired every Monday for The Fumble’s #AfterTheDance recaps.

