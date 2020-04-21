Masaka Kids Africana’s Rendition Of “Tootsie Slide” Got Drake’s Attention

Drake has another smash hit in the can with his “Tootsie Slide” single that has become a social media sensation, most especially on TikTok and Instagram. A rendition of the dance performed by a group of Ugandan children captured the Canadian superstar’s attention, and Drizzy shared the moment with his followers.

Masaka Kids Africana, which is based in Uganda, is a dance troupe comprised of orphans that have serious skills when it comes to dancing, hosting performances and the like. The elementary school-aged children do an on-the-nose Michael Jackson dance move interpretation to go along with Drizzy’s name drop in the track, giving the spotlight to one of the Masaka Kids’ youngest dancers.

TMZ shared in a report that the Masaka Kids getting busy to “Tootsie Slide” was shared by Drake with his 65 million followers via his Instagram Story, which has translated into money donations and raised awareness about what the organization’s aims are for the children under their care.

Check out the Masaka Kids Africana dance troupe doing their thing to Drake’s “Tootsie Slide” track below.

