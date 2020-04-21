Yo Sure?: Rapper Lil Xan Hospitalized Over Panic Attack Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Lil Xan is taking the Coronavirus Pandemic rather hard. The struggle rapper was reportedly hospitalized over a panic attack tied to the current state of the world.

Apparently, the state at home orders had him hella stressed.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper tells TMZ he was rushed to the hospital by ambulance Sunday while at his mom’s house in, of all places, Corona, CA. He’s been quarantining there with her, and she’s the one who called 9-1-1 after seeing Xan hallucinating so badly it was freaking her out.

Xan says doctors told him he’d suffered a panic attack, but he doesn’t remember much of the episode. As for what might’ve triggered it … he says he feels it was caused by anxiety he’s been feeling while cooped up inside.

He says he’s been in and out of hospitals over anxiety issues for years, but this is the first time it’s happened since the coronavirus pandemic hit … and it was the worst one. Xan’s been avoiding the news to keep his head straight, but tells us social media doesn’t help.

Anxiety can make you hallucinate? Well, we’re not questioning that symptom, but we are questioning Lil Xan.

This is the same guy who said he was hospitalized for OD’ing on Hot Cheetos in September 2018. Not too long after that alleged incident, Xan went to rehab for an opioid addiction in late 2018. Then shortly after his stint in rehab, Xan got detained. Then about six months after that, in June 2019 he was arrested for threatening a hater with a gun over Tupac comment.

So yeah, we’re going to take Xan’s explanation with a grain of salt. Get well soon, though.