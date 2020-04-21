Supreme is dropping a box logo tee to help support COVID-19 relief efforts. Hopefully, they make a whole lot of them (yeah right).

Today (April 21), the streetwear brand announced it will be releasing a benefit Box Logo Tee that will support youth and families facing homelessness because of the Coronavirus Pandemic. The relief Box Logo Tee features original artwork by fame Japanese artist Takashi Murakami.

All of the proceeds from the tee’s sales will go to HELP USA (helpusa.org). Interestingly, HELP USA was founded in 1986 by Governor Andrew Cuomo to tackle the nation’s homelessness crisis and traces its beginning as a shelter for families in Brooklyn.

So while the hypebeasts will surely scoop up the tees for a resale flip, at least the point of sale dough is going to a worthy cause.

The Supreme Charity Box Logo Tee will sell for $60 USD and will be available online in the U.S. and Canada only on Friday, April 24, and not for very long. In the meantime, keep your ass home, even Supreme said so.

Supreme Dropping COVID-19 Relief Box Logo Tee, Features Takashi Murakami Artwork [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: