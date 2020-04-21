Drake really took the social media world by storm when he released his massive hit “Toosie Slide” but while the world partakes in the dance video, Charlamagne Tha God remains unimpressed and even dismissive of Drizzy’s latest dance craze.

During an conversation with Brilliant Idiots podcast co-host Andrew Schulz, Tha God revealed that he disapproves of Drake’s attempt at creating another dance challenge and felt the artist is better than these kinds of social media antics. After saying he was as interested in Drake’s latest social media hit as he was in Tekashi 6ix9ine’s latest movies, Charlamagne really went in on how he felt.

“I think it’s wack and I think it’s beneath Drake. I think that when you’re the biggest artist in the world, when you’re the biggest rapper in the world, I don’t like to see you chasing trends. It’s like, why be a surfer when you’re a f*cking wave, na’mean? I just didn’t respect it.”

Though the song itself isn’t necessarily a good song, fans have taken a liking to the challenge and posted their moves on social media to show they can get jiggy with it. Still, Charlamagne feels it was an obvious attempt at making another online craze instead of making a hit from the heart and this “doesn’t seem organic. A lot of times with those TikTok dances, it’s just organic. It’s a song people like and somebody does something to it and it goes. It was like it felt too forced. Too corporate. Too industry. I just feel like Drake has built himself up into such a way that he don’t have to do that shit, man.”

Well, he’s not wrong. That’s for damn sure.

Peep the whole interview below and let us know if you think Charlamagne has a point or if he’s just being extra with his opinion.

Charlamagne Tha God Says Drake’s “Toosie Slide” Is Wack, Feels It’s Beneath Drizzy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

