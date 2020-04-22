Blueface ft. Asian Doll, Glokk 9, NLE Choppa, Sada Baby & Kiddo Curry “Tour,” Desiigner “Survivor” & More | Daily Visuals 4.21.20

After finally releasing his Ca$h Money debut album, Find The Beat, Blueface is taking his show on the road and getting that show paper that most artists live off of.

In his recent visuals to “Tour,” Blueface links up with Asian Doll, Glokk 9, NLE Choppa, Sada Baby & Kiddo Curry to show everyone just how lit things can get on the tour bus while on his way to perform at the next venue. Looks wilder in there than it gets in the club.

Desiigner meanwhile seems like he’s doing what he can to keep his name buzzing with or without the help of Kanye and in his clip to “Survivor” addresses how much life has changed during this Coronavirus pandemic. This just might be our new normal for years, y’all.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from R.A. the Rugged Man, Mozzy, and more.

BLUEFACE FT. ASIAN DOLL, GLOKK 9, NLE CHOPPA, SADA BABY & KIDDO CURRY – “TOUR”

DESIIGNER – “SURVIVOR”

R.A. THE RUGGED MAN – “THE INTRODUCTION”

MOZZY – “BOYZ TO MEN”

TEE GRIZZLEY – “ROBBERY”

JACKBOY – “PRESSURE”

JODY BREEZE – “MISERY”

SAINT JHN – “I CAN FVCKING TELL”

RALO FT. MONEY MAN – “FREE RALO MONEY TALKS”

