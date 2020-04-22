With more and more people looking to food banks and free meals to maintain while the Coronavirus pandemic put the workforce on hold and slowing up everyone’s paper, Kanye West is once again looking to donate meals but still has a lowkey controversial twist to it.

Highsnobiety is reporting that the “Jesus Walks” rapper is teaming with the controversial Christian fried chicken joint, Chick-Fil-A to bless people in need with up to 300,000 meals in the near future. Known for having some banging chicken and being closed on Sundays to obverse the sabbath day of rest, Chick-Fil-A came under fire when it was revealed that they were donating funds to two anti-LGBTQ Christian organizations. Of course once they were found out Chick-Fil-A promised to discontinue their support of the groups, but it was a tad bit too late for many potential lifelong customers.

Now they’ve teamed with probably the only MAGA supporting rapper in the game to do some good and with their latest donation will be able to feed up to 11,000 families a day at the Los Angeles Dream Center, which is another Christian non profit organization. Luckily for many families who can’t make it to the Dream Center, deliveries will be an option for the elderly who find themselves quarantined in their nursing facilities.

Though we don’t agree with the political directions of both MAGA Yeezus and Chick-Fil-A, this is something very much needed as millions of Americans across the nation grapple with the new reality of food shortages, quarantined living, and stretching out a dollar as much as possible.

Kanye West & Chick-Fil-A Join Together To Donate 300K Meals To Families Struggling During The COVID-19 Pandemic was originally published on hiphopwired.com

