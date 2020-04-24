Too Soon: 2 Chainz Plans To Open His Atlanta Restaurants For Dine In Service

2 Chainz is playing with fire. The Atlanta rapper reportedly plans to open his local restaurants despite warnings it is just too early to do so, even if Georgia’s crackpot Governor says it’s okay.

The rub is that the Hairweave Killer plans to open his spots for dine-in service. While his two destinations, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, have been doing take-out service, their income has plummeted. However, the plan is to welcome back sit down customers.

Reports TMZ:

Both of 2 Chainz’s joints, Escobar Restaurant and Tapas, are serving dine-in meals starting Monday — his business partner and co-owner, Snoop Dillard, tells TMZ — and they’re making public safety a top priority. Escobar restaurants were strictly doing take-out orders due to coronavirus restrictions, but with Georgia’s Governor paving the way for businesses to reopen — in many cases recklessly — 2 Chainz is getting people back to work. We’re told sales at both locations have been down 95% during the shutdown, and the restaurants were forced to furlough around 80% of its staff. With dine-in service coming back, Snoop says they’re planning to bring back 65% of restaurant staff — 80 people — and the hope is to have everyone back at work eventually.

Reportedly, Snoop plans to have employee temperatures checks, use masks and gloves and other precautions. These are all part of the state’s guidelines anyway but don’t mean much with no way of knowing who is sick (asymptomatic carries), who has antibodies and no vaccine for over a year.

Fortunately, other Atlanta locals like Jermaine Dupri and Killer Mike aren’t falling for the okee doke. Expect 2 Chainz to walk back this decision, for the sake of his staff and customers. Especially considering it is 2 Chainz’s partner who is making these statements and not the rapper himself.

