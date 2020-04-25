Back In The Trap: Ashanti Shows Off Ample Assets In Daisy Dukes & Teeny Bikini Top

Ashanti is a Grammy Award-winning and platinum-selling recording artist that has her own hits while lending her vocals to some of Hip-Hop’s lasting tracks of the 21st Century. However, the songstress and businesswoman is just as known for her flawless good looks and ample assets, which she showed off yet again in a skimpy outfit that proves she’s “Always On Time” to thirst trap properly.

The curvy 39-year-old star is posted a trio of images of her in a pair of Daisy Dukes shorts and a bikini top that’s doing the job despite its small size.

In one of the images, Ashanti shows off one of her t-shirts from her private merch line as well. With her toned abs and glowing skin, the ageless entertainer looks just as fresh-faced as she did when she burst onto the scene in the early part of the century.

Check out Ashanti in all her thirst trapping glory in the images below.

