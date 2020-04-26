Tekashi 6ix9ine can rest easy wherever he’s holed up these days. Despite a request for release, the man who kidnapped the Brooklyn rapper will not be getting out of the bing anytime soon.

Anthony “Harv” Ellison wanted out early out of fears of catching COVID-19 while locked up. Apparently, the judge wasn’t having it, siding with prosecutors who claim he is basically a menace to society.

Reports Page Six:

Federal prosecutors argued in court papers filed Friday that Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s kidnapper is a violent high-ranking member of the Nine Trey gang and could be a menace to the community if sprung from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“His leadership role in an incredibly violent gang, his participation in a gunpoint kidnapping and robbery, and his horrific slashing of an unarmed and unsuspecting victim — all illustrate the continuing danger Ellison would pose to the community if his application were granted,” wrote prosecutor Michael Longyear of defendant Anthony “Harv” Ellison.

A jury convicted Ellison in October 2019 of the gunpoint kidnapping and robbery of Tekashi and the ear-to-chin slashing of a rival’s face a few months later.

And that’s on that.

Ellison’s lawyers—who claimed he was asthmatic—were asking that he be granted $200,000 bond and placed on house arrest. Ellison, who was convicted thanks to Tekashi’s testimony against him, is awaiting sentencing and facing 30 years to life for his crimes.

As for Tekashi, he was granted an early release into house arrest and reportedly recently asked for permission to shoot a music video in his backyard. We couldn’t make this stuff up if we tried.

Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapper Not Getting Out Of Jail Due To COVID-19 Pandemic was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: