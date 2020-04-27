Drake Was In The Hospital Due To A Foot Injury

Drake was recently in the hospital. But it wasn’t a coronavirus scare—the Toronto rapper was getting treated for a foot injury.

International superstar @Drake to close tonight's historic STRONGER TOGETHER, TOUS ENSEMBLE ​6:30 p.m. broadcast with a special message to all Canadians. #StrongerTogether #TousEnsemble pic.twitter.com/zBNhNLYtWI — #StrongerTogether, #TousEnsemble (@StrongerCanada) April 26, 2020

On Sunday (April 26), the 6 God was part of the “Stronger Together, Tous Ensemble” special in Canada. At the benefit’s conclusion he shared a message with viewers bigging up first responders to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reports ET Canada:

“Hats off to all the artists who performed for a good cause,” Drake started off before giving his “hats off” to the frontline workers.

He continued to explain that he had to go to the hospital “the other day” due to a foot injury and the “moral, the smiles, the high spirits” at the hospital were “incredible” despite circumstances adding that frontline workers are the “glue holding us all together.”

Drake then had a message to all the people at home who might find the pandemic weighing on their mental health.

“I want to urge everybody, in their own space to find the silver lining,” he said. “What I mean when I say that is if you have a craft that can be worked on from home, it is an amazing thing to keep on working, keep your mind stimulated.

He also suggested staying active and to “nurture your personal relationships.”

The online benefit concert was to support people on the frontline battling COVID-19 and participants included Celine Dion, Ryan Reynolds, Serge Ibaka and Kiefer Sutherland.

Recently, Drake revealed that staying inside has inspired him to create music. A new album is certainly on deck.

"I’m looking forward to the day when we will be reunited, whether it be face-to-face or just connected through something… until then, please keep all these people that are truly out here working for you in mind." – @Drake #StrongerTogether #TousEnsemble pic.twitter.com/4YQcnPyprG — iHeartRadio Canada (@iHeartRadioCA) April 27, 2020

