During a time of uncertainty, many have taken to various outlets to help alleviate the stress that may be coming from the state of the world and Hip-Hop legend DMX took to Instagram to share with fans what’s been helping him keep a level head during social distancing.

On Friday (Apr 24) DMX hosted an online Bible Study to help give fans an alternative option to stress and faith. During the session, X decided to help people come to terms with the coronavirus pandemic by reading several scriptures from the Bible, before offering a sermon on how to keep your faith and hope through these trying times. X explained that everything happens because of God’s will and trying to understand it would be doing yourself a disservice.

"The most important thing that we could hope for, or pray for, or ask for, is that our desires coincide with God's will." – DMX pic.twitter.com/CEt7WZk27a — GENERAL GEE (@GeneralGee_) April 25, 2020

His offering of virtual Bible Study classes comes as no surprise to fans of the rapper who’s spoken on his spiritual journey multiple times throughout his career. Last year, after returning to the stage post-rehab in Las Vegas, DMX made sure he mentioned his struggle and how God saw him through it after performing his classic hits in front of a packed crowd.

“When you fall down, get back up. Everyone here has been through some shit and you never know what God is willing to do for you until you need him to do something for you,” he said during the event.

Although DMX may be on a lighter path these days, he took to Instagram later that night to show fans he’s still Ruff Ryders for life.

Light Man X: DMX Hosts Virtual Bible Study Via IG Live was originally published on hiphopwired.com

