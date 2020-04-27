Boy If You Don’t Getcho: Kodak Black Says He Has “Great Idea” For Trump, Offers To Die If Not

Kodak Black wants to talk to the President.

On Sunday (Apr 26), Kodak Black took to Instagram to let his attorney, fans, and the world know that he wants to talk to Donald Trump, but not to be released from prison due to his impending case, but because he says he has a great idea for him–and he’s willing to bet his life on it. The incarcerated rapper posted a bizarre message on social media, tagging his attorney, Bradford Cohen, and Trump in a request for a face to face.

“@lawronin, tell donald trump to pull-up on me, i got a brilliant idea,” Kodak wrote. “I thought of something back in miami but i dismissed it kuz i be thinking i’m crazy sometimes. This s*** keeps following me tho!”

As if the message itself wasn’t bizarre enough, Kodak promises to keep it ‘rona-free, writing before proposing that Trump can “kill him” if he doesn’t like the idea.

“come see me i got my corona mask on.” Kodak continued. “@realdonaldtrump if it’s not worth anything you can kill me! I’m ill forreal.”

Although Kodak doesn’t get specific nor even hint at what the idea could possibly be about, even with his bizarre behavior, Kodak’s advice couldn’t be any worse than the President hinting at the idea of injecting disinfectants to fight COVID-19.

As of press time, neither Kodak’s attorney nor Donald Trump has responded to the request.

