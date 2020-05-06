Reality star Alexis Skyy has confirmed that she threw hands with Blac Chyna. Interestingly, the Love & Hip Hop star says she has no idea why her and the baby mama of both Rob Kardashian and rapper came to blows at a party.

Skyy, who happens to be Fetty Wap’s alleged baby mama, shared the tea with Jason Lee of Hollywood Unlocked, which denotes inherent messiness.

HotNewHipHop reports:

“That was at a house party,” Alexis clarified. “I don’t have a problem with Chyna. Everybody knows Chyna’s crazy. Chyna is just Chyna. Chyna is a bad b*tch, I have no problems with her. She just came up to me like, ‘Hey Lex, what’s up?’ We spoke. We were speaking about our kids. ‘How’s Laiya, how’s everything going?’ I’m asking about how Dream is. Next thing you know she’s grabbing me. I’m like, the f*ck?”

Alexis maintains she was caught off guard and tried asking people with Blac Chyna if she was okay. “I didn’t want to embarrass her, so…anyway, it just turned left and at that point, it was on and poppin’.” They haven’t necessarily resolved their issues because Alexis Skyy admitted that they don’t speak. “I just think it’s been left alone and like I said, there’s no beef on my end.”

“I honestly don’t know what the beef is about,” she added. “I’ve been friends with Rob [Kardashian] for so long, before she was even with him. We’ve never done anything.” However, following the incident with Blac Chyna, she decided to be “petty” and visited Rob at his house. She said she was upset and embarrassed by the altercation with Blac Chyna, especially because she was “dragged out of an L.A. party with so many celebrities.”

And that’s that on that. And yes, Alexis Skyy is the same woman who got intimate with a cucumber at a pool party.

Peep the interview below, if you care.

You Care: Cucumber Connoisseur Alexis Skyy Says She Scrapped With Blac Chyna, Has No Idea Why was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: