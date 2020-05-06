HHW Gaming: Ellie Goes Full Savage Mode In New “The Last of Us Part II’ Trailer

We’ve been avoiding The Last of Us Part II leak like Future avoids paying his baby mamas.

Today (May.6) Naughty Dog rewarded those who didn’t dare look at any of those leaked cutscenes with an intense, dramatic trailer that hints at painful journey for Ellie full of loss and despair for the still highly-anticipated sequel to 2013’s The Last of Us.

Players will take control of Ellie, who is now an adult and is on a quest for revenge. The official synopsis for the game posted under the trailer states:

“After a vicious and violent event disrupts the relative peace that Ellie has found in Jackson, she sets out to bring justice to those responsible. As she hunts them down one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

The road to the game’s launch has been an extremely bumpy one following the announcement of the game initially dropping on February 20. Early April, Naughty Dog revealed the game will be delayed indefinitely due to it not being able to launch correctly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then the news of the unfortunate leak came with eager fans seizing the opportunity to look at the game’s central plot details and walking away disappointed.

We don’t know what they saw, but based on what we have seen in this trailer, we are definitely in store for another emotional thrill ride. The Last of Us Part II launches on PS4 on June 19, you can watch Ellie go ham below.

