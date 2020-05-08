Georgia, Man: Shannon Brown Arrested For Licking Off Shots At Homebuyers, Allegedly

Former NBA player Shannon Brown was arrested last week for shooting at two people in what’s being reported as a case of a real estate visit gone wrong. But there has to be much more to this story.
TMZ Sports detailed the jig.
TMZ Sports has confirmed … 34-year-old Brown — who won two titles with Kobe Bryant‘s Lakers in 2009 and 2010 — allegedly pulled a firearm on two people in his Georgia home on May 2.
A Tyrone Police Department spokesperson says the alleged victims called at around 9:45 PM … claiming earlier in the day, Brown had fired rounds at them in a “for sale” home mixup.
The police spokesperson says the two individuals claim they were out searching for houses in the Tyrone, GA area … when they saw one with a “For Sale” sign on it.
Officers say the individuals entered through an open gate … and say the two people claim when they got to the door, they were told to come in.
The police spokesperson says once the individuals were inside … they say Brown confronted them, before ultimately agreeing to let them go.
But, the two say as they were leaving … Brown fired 5 to 6 shots at them.
The spokesperson says when cops investigated … they found one shell casing in the area — and eventually arrested the former NBA player for aggravated assault.
So wait, how long did these alleged victims wait to tell the authorities they got shat at “earlier”? So are they saying Brown just popped off shots for kicks after letting them go? Was he not protecting his crib.
Considering this is the state of Georgia, we definitely gotta hear both sides.
Brown was released on bond on May 4. It’s worth noting how quickly he was arrested considering the two good ol’ boys who murder Ahmaud Arbery in cold blood back in February didn’t get pinched until months later.
