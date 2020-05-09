Real Recognize Rio ft. 21 Savage “Pressure,” G Herbo “Drip” & More | Daily Visuals 5.8.20

Ever since the Trump administration tried to deport him back to the UK, 21 Savage’s been keeping a low profile for the most part, but the ATLien has come out the shadows to hand an assist to another up and coming artist.

Linking up with Real Recognize Rio for his visuals to “Pressure,” 21 Savage politics with Rio in a secluded room where bagged up bodies hang from the ceiling and a red hue covers the room. Redrum, style.

From the South to the Midwest, G Herbo keeps Chiraq on the map and with his latest clip to “Drip,” Herbo puffs on some herb while handling a flaming basketball to demonstrate, well, we’re not sure, but it looked cool.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Apollo Hill, Melvoni, and more.

REAL RECOGNIZE RIO FT. 21 SAVAGE – “PRESSURE”

G HERBO – “DRIP”

KEHLANI – “OPEN”

APOLLO HILL – “WHEN THE SUN DON’T SHINE”

OMB BLOODBATH FT. MAXO KREAM – “DROPOUT”

MELVONI – “NY”

WAVY NAVY POOH – “M.I.A.M.I”

D. MUNOZ – “ELLA”

