Tekashi 6ix9ine may be breaking Internet records when it comes to Instagram Live views, but he’s still a marked man. The infamous rap troll reportedly had to relocate after the address where he’s been staying got leaked.

Per usual, the “Gummo” rapper brought the struggle upon himself thanks to an Instagram post that pretty left clues to his location.

Reports TMZ:

The rainbow-haired rapper has a new pic up on IG, and there’s a lot happening here … including a potential road map to his whereabouts while he’s under house arrest and (seemingly) trying to lay low from gang members … who are almost certainly out to get him.

T69 isn’t helping his own cause by posting this, showing himself posing on a balcony of some sort with a couple big stacks of cash. The money and goofy attire isn’t even the problem here … it’s what’s all around him that’s concerning, and possibly even dangerous.

Basically, you can kinda see where Tekashi’s hiding out right now — and while he doesn’t show off a full exterior … there’s more than enough here for digital snoops to get an idea of where he’s at — obviously not something he probably wants as a notorious snitch.

So yeah, dude basically dimed his own self out. Which is quite on brand when you think about it.

Apparently, someone took a picture of Tekashi on the balcony, and posted the address. So now Mr. House Arrest had to break out to a new locale.

Self-Snitcher In Chief Tekashi 6ix9ine Relocated After Address Gets Posted Online was originally published on hiphopwired.com

