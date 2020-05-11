Charlamagne Tha God Feels Black People Need To Legally Strap Up To Avoid Becoming Another Ahmaud Arbrey

The modern day lynching of Ahmaud Arbrey sent shockwaves across the nation as it was a reminder that not only are Black people continuously hunted down by both authorities and everyday Amerikkkans, but that the justice system is a complete joke as his killers were allowed to walk free until the video caused an uproar and people demanded justice.

Though both his caucasian killers have since been arrested for his unjust murder, a conviction isn’t exactly guaranteed as we learned when George Zimmerman was found innocent for the murder of Trayvon Martin. But is this racial disparity in America the reason behind Black men and women going out and purchasing firearms? Charlamagne Tha God seems to think it’s a factor and truth be told, he’s not wrong.

During a panel discussion with Alex Witt and the Rev. Al Sharpton on MSNBC this past Sunday (May 10), Tha God spoke about the tragic murder of Arbrey and might’ve shocked viewers when he not only wished that Ahmad Arbrey himself was packing a gun, but also encouraged the Black community to go out and buy legal firearms so they can protect themselves in similar situations.

“I wish that brother had a gun on him while he was jogging to defend himself against those thugs, those goons, those terrorists. I call them ‘Vanilla ISIS,’ that’s what I call them. They hunted him down like he was a deer. And I would also tell my brothers and sisters out there to go out and buy yourself a legal firearm and learn how to use it so you can protect yourself and your family.”

Yeah, white folk don’t like hearing that kinda realness coming from a influential voice in the Black community like Charlamagne. Still, Tha God was dropping true to life gems when he explained that had Arbrey been able to defend himself and turned the tables on his assassins, he’d be alive in prison instead of dead in the ground.

“I think, when you are a black person in America, owning a legal firearm is a form of self-care. I wish he had a gun on him while jogging. I would much rather see him in prison fighting for his freedom as opposed to being in a casket right now.”

Exactly.

Needless to say MSNBC host Alex Witt was taken aback by Tha God’s suggestion that Black America go out and buy firearms to “attack” (Charlamagne never used that word) and felt that such actions may not exactly be a solution to everything. Kinda funny how some white folk hear the word “defend” and assume it means “attack,” right? Charlamagne corrected her understanding saying “I didn’t say people should use their guns and go out there and attack. I said people should own legal firearms to defend against these kind of attacks. that is what i said.”

Peep the interview below and let us know your thoughts on Charlamagne’s suggestion in the comments section below.

