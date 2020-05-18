All good things must come to an end, unfortunately, and that’s the case with the ESPN’s 10-part Michael Jordan series, The Last Dance. The Fumble is back with their after show, #AfterTheLastDance, to recap the final two episodes.

Chris Clarke (@CK2K) and Jackie Rae (@JRaeTheFanatic) of The Fumble are back to discuss the final two episodes of the exceptional Michael Jordan ESPN doc The Last Dance. Episode 9’s action picks up with The Bulls toughest test in the playoffs, the Reggie Miller lead Indiana Pacers coached by Larry Bird before heading to the finals to take on the Utah Jazz. The episode also touched on Steve Kerr and how he also tragically lost his father in which could have been an opportunity both he and Michael could have bonded on.

The highlight of the penultimate episode has to be the real story behind the legendary “Flu Game,” which turned out to be a case of Jordan suffering from food poisoning after eating some bad pizza. While the “food poisoning game” doesn’t slap like the “Flu Game,” it’s still legendary nonetheless because Jordan still put up numbers and walked out of Utah with a win despite the locals trying to cheat.

Episode 10 focused on the Bulls’ second NBA Finals matchup with the Utah Jazz. Before securing their 6th and final NBA championship, they had to overcome some hurdles like Dennis Rodman deciding to hang with Hulk Hogan and the NWO on WCW Nitro instead of going to practice. But in true Worm fashion, he showed up ready to work and balled out on the court. We also got to see Jordan make a complete fool out of Bryon Russell after he made the common mistake of talking trash His Airness.

You can watch the final #AfterTheLastDance recap video below.

—

Photo: JEFF HAYNES / Getty

#AfterTheLastDance: The Fumble Recaps The “Food Poisoning” Game, Dennis Rodman Wrestling & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: