NFL Receiver Cody Latimer Arrested On Assault & Gun Charges

Just because you have some coins does not mean your quarantine will go smoother. One athlete had a pretty rough weekend and is now facing some very serious legal problems.

As spotted on TMZ Cody Latimer was arrested last weekend after he was accused of putting hands and feet on someone. According to the celebrity news website the Washington’s NFL team was booked on Saturday, May 16 at his residence in Englewood, Colorado. Local police were summoned to his apartment complex. Apparently someone phoned 911 after they claimed that several gunshots were heard coming from his home. The badges found him and two unidentified people at the scene; one had some minor injuries unrelated to the gunshots.

The documentation though tells more of what might have transpired. He was charged with assault in the second degree, illegal discharge of a firearm, prohibited use of a weapon and reckless endangerment to start. Latimer is also accused of menacing which in layman’s terms means he was purposely instilling fear into another individual. He spend a short of amount of time at the Douglas County Detention Facility before posting a $25,000 bond. His team has also commented on the incident via a formal statement. “We are aware of the situation and have informed the NFL League Office. We will continue to gather more information and have no further comment at this time” it read.

This is not the first time Cody has been in trouble with the law. Back in 2016, he was arrested for a domestic abuse accusation made by his then girlfriend.

