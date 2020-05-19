Still Snitchin’: Tekashi 6ix9ine Accuses Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber Of Buying Their Number 1 Spot on Billboard

When Tekashi 6ix9ine was sitting in prison after having helped the feds put half of Brooklyn behind bars, most Hip-Hoppers scoffed at the idea that a successful comeback was in the cards for the government informant. The joke was on us as his first post-snitching rap video “GOOBA” has hit close to 200 million views with close to 6 million likes.

But apparently the success of his latest struggle bars filled track wasn’t enough to land Tekashi at the top of the Billboard charts as that honor went to Ariana Grande and Justin Beiber’s duet “Stuck With U.” That did not sit well with Hip-Hop’s “Henry Hill” as he decided to complain and in an IG post tagged Billboard with a caption that read “YOU’RE A LIE AND CORRUPT. YOU GOT CAUGHT CHEATING AND THE WORLD WILL KNOW.”

We swear this fool becomes more and more like Donald Trump everyday. Just throwing anyone under the bus to save his own ass and complaining about everything else. It’s gotten to the point that Tekashi fans have hopped on Billboard’s IG page and responded to the aforementioned chart with “Fake news!!!” and whatnot. No wonder Tekashi called Trump a good President before he got locked up. Birds of a feather, right?

After accusing Ariana of using her “6 credit cards to buy 60,000 copies” of her duet with JB to get her spot on the Billboard charts, Ms. Grande responded on her own IG post writing, “to anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…..), i ask u to take a moment to humble yourself. be grateful you’re even here. that people want to listen to u at all.”

Even Justin came to her defense writing ““This is my song with Ariana Grande and I’m honored to work with her to help raise money for a great cause. If you gonna say her name make sure you say mine because it’s our song.”

Justin wants that smoke, bro. We’re not sure he would’ve said anything if Tekashi was still being backed by his Trey Way click, but he’s not anymore so Justin ain’t never scared these days.

Tekashi responded to AG’s post with a new post in which he praises her talent and makes a point to say that his beef is with Billboard, not her and that he’s doing it for all the kids who come from nothing. Them kids ain’t claiming you no more, b, but ok.

In response to Tekashi’s allegations, Billboard felt the need to address the situation and according to HotNewHiphop, explained how they went about crowning the number 1 song of the moment.

The chart forecast referenced was not created nor provided by Billboard to the industry,” they wrote in the article. “Those with access to sales, streaming and radio data from various sources often create their own chart models and update them at their own frequency. Billboard does not distribute any Hot 100 ranking forecast to labels, management or artists.

They also wrote that the number listed on 6ix9ine’s “GOOBA” YouTube video shows global plays, while they only count U.S.-based plays. Billboard also addressed the “six credit cards” claim. “Billboard and Nielsen Music/MRC Data conducts audits on all sales reported with access to purchase-level detail, and works with data partners to recognize excessive bulk purchases and remove those units from the final sales total. All titles this week, as in every week, were put under the same scrutiny.

Well, sounds like Tekashi doesn’t know what he’s talking about.

This must be especially painful for Tekashi as it seemed like he truly was the king of the Billboard charts as his singles were continuously landing on Billboard’s top 100 charts to which he continuously bragged about on social media. Was he buying his spot back then though? Is that how he “knows”? Regardless of how he ended up on the charts back then future generations will never know how successful he was as Billboard has removed his music chart history from their website.

Expect a very Trumpian response from Tekashi and don’t be surprised if he sues Billboard to reinstate his history on their website. Just sayin.’

