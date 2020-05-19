Bun B Offers To Help Settle Boosie Badazz & Webbie Beef

Past collaborators Boosie Badazz and Webbie appear to be at odds with one another, with the brewing beef spilling over into social media. Bun B stepped in to offer his assistance in settling the disagreement between the former friends as only a certified OG can.

Last week, YFN Lucci shared an Instagram post showing love to Boosie for his support over the years, prompting Webbie to reply under the post and slam his one-time homie. It appears that Webbie felt that his support of Boosie when he was facing legal issues wasn’t recognized or appreciated and that got a lengthy and emotional response from Boosie that stated his side of the argument.

Seeing enough of the back and forth, Bun B took to Instagram and shared that he and the late Pimp C of UGK had their moments of tension but they handled things behind closed doors instead of in the public eye.

“I hate to see this for my brothers. Shi* happens between family all the time but we gotta keep this shit in house. Me and Pimp didn’t always see eye to eye but whatever the issue was we handled it behind closed doors. Like family supposed to. @officialboosieig @webbietrill whatever the problem is let’s chop it up like man and settle it. Pimp would hate to see this happen at all, let alone in public,” Bun B wrote.

Back in January, Boosie told DJ Vlad that he and Webbie aren’t beefing but just aren’t seeing eye to eye but the Baton Rouge rapper got heated with a fan on Instagram Live in March after someone asked him about the connection between him and Webbie.

