For the past few months Boosie Badazz has had social media going crazy with his numerous controversial posts including weighing in on D-Wade’s daughter and causing more outrage after revealing his own child-rearing methods.

Still, Boosie could care less about who he pisses off as he continues to live a luxurious life as is evident in his visuals to “Droptop Talkin Sh*t To Da Sky” where he flaunts cars, women and jewelry like it grows on trees.

Snoop Dogg meanwhile seems to be staving off quarantine boredom by playing basketball, smoking chronic and turning up with his wifey in his latest stay-at-home themed clip to “I Wanna Go Outside.” He must’ve shot this video before he became the latest person that Tekashi 6ix9ine dropped dime on.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Gunna, Drag-On, and more.

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “DROPTOP TALKIN’ SH*T TO DA SKY”

SNOOP DOGG – “I WANNA GO OUTSIDE”

GUNNA – “WUNNA”

LIL DURK – “STREET PRAYER”

DRAG-ON – “COVID FREESTYLE”

J STALIN – “COLD SUMMER FREESTYLE”

JACKBOY – “SPITTIN FACTS”

RON SUNO FT. BLUEFACE – “PINOCCHIO REMIX”

LIL MOUSE – “JUDGE ME”

MONEY MAN – “EXOTIC”

BANDHUNTA IZZY – “20:20 BARS”

Boosie Badazz “Droptop Talkin’ Sh*t To Da Sky,” Snoop Dogg “I Wanna Go Outside” & More | Daily Visuals 5.19.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: