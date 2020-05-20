HHW Gaming: The Next ‘Call of Duty’ Game Will Be Called ‘Black Ops: Cold War’: Report

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is still growing, but that is stopping Activision from pumping out another new game.

News from a very reliable Call of Duty leaker claims that 2020 iteration of the popular first-person shooter will be called Black Ops: Cold War. Twitter user Okami13_, who accurately announced previous COD games like Warzone and Modern Warfare, shared a mock of the 2010’s Black Ops cover art added “Cold War” to it.

According to GamesRadar, Okami’s tweet corroborates earlier leaks about the rumored forthcoming shooter, which is reportedly being developed by Treyarch, the same studio behind the first Black Ops game. Sledgehammer was initially tasked to bring the game to consoles, but due to significant production issues, Treyarch took over the project.

With the name of the next entry in the massive Call of Duty franchise revealed, the only remaining mystery left to be solved is whether or not Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War will live on next-generation consoles Xbox Series X and PS5. Both systems are still scheduled for a 2020 holiday release. It would be a safe bet to assume so.

We usually get a Call of Duty around this time, so don’t be surprised if a trailer or some kind of announcement does indeed happen. For now, both Activision and Treyarch have been silent on the news and understandable so. We will keep our ears to the video game streets and share any more information on the rumored Black Ops: Cold War game as it drips out.

