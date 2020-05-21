HHW Gaming: Kendrick Lamar Provides Soundrack For ‘Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath’ Launch Trailer

We are days away from the launch of Mortal Kombat 11’s expansion, Aftermath, and WB Gamed and NetherRealm just delivered the final trailer.

The new trailer sheds even more light on the unlikely alliance between Fire God Liu Kang and his long time nemesis, the villainous soul-stealing sorcerer, Shang Tsung. Backed to the soundtrack of Kendrick Lamar’s “DNA,” we get more details on how the two foes will come together to stop MK 11’s new antagonist, Kronika, once again and restore time.

Synopsis:

The story picks up directly where Mortal Kombat 11 left off as Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, is ready to activate Kronika’s Hourglass and restart history. But, now that Kronika’s Crown has been destroyed, he is forced to team up with the most unlikely of allies in the villainous Shang Tsung. The soul-stealing sorcerer, along with Fujin and Nightwolf, must now embark on a time-bending adventure into the past to recover the Crown as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance.

Along with a new chapter in MK11’s single-player campaign, Fujin, Sheeva, and RobocCop will also be joining the already expansive list of Kombatants. Friendships and the highly-requested stage fatalities will be returning as part of the Aftermath expansion. You check out the map below. to see what time update will go live in your part of the globe

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath looks extremely lit and will bring more life into the best fighting game on the market. You can watch the launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath below.

Photo: Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath / WB Games

