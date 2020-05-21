Future’s Baby Mama Eliza Reign Sues Rapper Libel For Calling Her A “Hoe”

Well, Future’s baby mama drama just took another legal turn as she’s filed a lawsuit against the ATLien for calling her out her name in public.

According to Bossip, Eliza Reign has decided enough was enough and filed a countersuit against the High Off Life rapper for libel and intentional infliction stating that Future’s actions has caused her “emotional distress for publicly ridiculing her in his bid to gaslight the public into believing that he wasn’t the father of their daughter.”

Yeah, in this social media age that can be a problem.

Reigns claims that Future’s constant threats and referring to her as a “hoe” on his records and on social media has caused her all kinds of mental and emotional stress. And that was after having the baby. Future’s babymama also claims that he threatened her with physical violence while she was pregnant, had people show up at her job, and tried to coerce her into having an abortion.

Eliza said Future has done all he can to make her and their toddler’s life “miserable,” including calling her a “hoe” in his music and on social media, claiming she was mentally ill, had a “check baby” to extract money from him, was a scammer and was stalking him – all the while dodging both her and the court’s attempts to have him take a DNA test.

Oh, but it doesn’t end there either.

Future furthered her humiliation by berating Reign in his song “Last Name,” and Reign included texts she said were from Future where he raged at her for giving their daughter his surname.

In receipts obtained by Bossip, Future really seems to live up to the things that Reigns is accusing him of.

“let your lawyers speak for u at this point! U bogus, stole my last name now u want to b relevant (sic) jus fall back off the net trying to prove a point,” Future told Reign, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP. In another text, Future allegedly told Reign, “TMZ this b***h stole my last name I think that’s what I heard ! I will never respect a clout chasing b***h NEVERRRRRR FOH.”

Jesus, take the wheel!

The harassment became so intense that Reigns had to get the police involved, leave her job, and eventually move out of her home.

For her part, Reigns wants Future to pay up some punitive damages as well as her lawyers fees.

Whether or not Future pays up or continues to drag this out remains to be seen.

Future’s Baby Mama Eliza Reign Sues Rapper Libel For Calling Her A “Hoe” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

