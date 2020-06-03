The cause of death for actor Gregory Boyce and his girlfriend, Nigerian model Natalie Adepoju, has officially been ruled as an overdose,

According to Page Six, the Clark County Coroner confirmed that the couple died from an overdose of fentanyl and cocaine, before officially declaring it an accident.

The news comes just a few weeks after Boyce and his girlfriend were found dead in their shared Las Vegas apartment.

As previously reported, Boyce, who was most known for his role as Tyler Crowley in Twilight, was found dead on May 19 along with his girlfriend after officers were dispatched to the residence, responding to a “dead body” call.

Boyce’s death came five months after the actor celebrated his 30th birthday, which he celebrated with a heartfelt post revealing that he didn’t think he would “live that long.”

“At one point I didn’t think I would make it to see 30 years old. Over the years like everyone else, I have made mistakes along the way, but today is one of those days I only reflect on the great ones,” Boyce wrote.”What a time to be alive. Happy Dirty 30 self! Let’s make the rest of these years your best!!”

Crowley had a small but key role in the 2008 film Twilight, the YA vampire movie that spawned a lucrative franchise and made stars of Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

Greg Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, and Adepoju is survived by her son, Egypt.

‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Boyce & Girlfriend’s Cause of Death Revealed As Overdose was originally published on hiphopwired.com

