Urban One’s ‘WE ARE ONE’ Town Hall Addresses Killings Of Black People

On Thursday, Urban One will be hosting a virtual town hall in light of the political and racial issues plaguing the Black community.
Entitled “We Are One: More Than A Hashtag,” the one-hour virtual town hall will stream on the digital platforms across the Urban One brands Radio One, Reach Media, TV One and iOne Digital.
A press release for the event reads:
“Urban One has been the leading voice to inspire, inform and entertain Black America for 40 years. As the nation reels from the injustices surrounding the recent deaths of unarmed African Americans, Urban One addresses these issues with the We Are One: More Than A Hashtag virtual town hall. Urban One remains committed to being a voice for the community.”
The event will be moderated by Sybil Wilkes, a former co-host of the Reach Media syndicated radio show, The Tom Joyner Morning Show.
Panelists will include NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, National Urban League President Marc Morial, political analyst and former South Carolina lawmaker Bakari Sellers, and CURLS Founder and CEO Mahisha Dellinger.
Reach Media syndicated radio personalities Russ Parr (The Russ Parr Morning Show), Erica Campbell (Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell), Angie Ange (The Morning Hustle), Rickey Smiley (The Rickey Smiley Morning Show), and Willie Moore, Jr. (The Willie Moore Jr. Show). Another panelist will be Rev. Gayle Fisher-Stewart, a former police officer for the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department, current associate rector of Calvary Episcopal Church, and founder of the Center for the Study of Faith in Justice. More panelists are to be announced.
“We grieve with the Floyd family over the tragic murder of George Floyd and stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters who demonstrate and cry out for justice, which is long overdue,” said Urban One Founder and Chairwoman Cathy Hughes. “Urban One has always provided a forum for these kinds of discussions, and we will continue in that 40-year old tradition. It is our responsibility to ensure that our community, especially our youth, not only have a voice but are also made aware of the tactics being used to hijack and discredit the protests to shift the narrative and support a sinister political agenda.”
