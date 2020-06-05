One time one of the MLB’s brightest stars, Carl Crawford‘s life has experienced quite a few downward trips since then but now it seems like the former MLB All-Star has officially hit rockbottom.
According to TMZ, Carl Crawford was recently arrested on domestic violence charges at his Texas home and accused of choking his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. Geez! According to the victim she had broken things off with Crawford in early May when he called her up asking if he could meet her at her Houston apartment on May 8. She agreed assuming they were going to talk things out. Unfortunately things didn’t go as planned.
Naturally Crawford’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, denied the charges stating, “We strongly deny the charges and the conduct he is alleged to have engaged in. He would never hurt a woman. He has no criminal history.”
According to documents police observed the injuries sustained by Crawford’s ex from their encounter. She also claims that afterwards the 38-year-old sent her menacing texts saying “That wasn’t a beating u just mad I made u confess” and is also allegedly putting up bread to find the man she’s been seeing.
Man, just move on.
Carl Crawford is currently being held on $10,000 bond.
Former MLB All-Star Carl Crawford Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com