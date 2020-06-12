CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Nick Minaj Twerks & Rocks Pasties In “Trollz” Video, Stoolie Was There Too

Is this a song of the summer contender?

Nicki Minaj x Tekashi 6ix9ine Trollz

Source: YouTube / Youtube

Nicki Minaj and Tekashi 6ix9ine went ahead and dropped their video for “Trollz.” The visual is quite colorful and features plenty of Nicki Minaj twerking her “enhanced” (allegedly) derriere and shaking her bare bosom, save for some well-placed pasties.

And that’s all we got.

Okay, Nicki’s bars are cool and Tekashi Snitch9 gets a participation trophy.

That’s really all we got. But feel free to let us know what you think in the comments.

 

 

Nick Minaj Twerks & Rocks Pasties In “Trollz” Video, Stoolie Was There Too  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Urban Daily Listening Party

Our staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

Also On The Urban Daily:
Trending on The Urban Daily
Close