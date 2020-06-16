Kroger ‘Karen’ Blocks Black Woman From Pulling Out Of Parking Lot Over ‘Gatorade’

A white woman has, once again, tried to play law and order with her overcommitment at policing a Black person’s actions. The latest one has been dubbed “Kroger Karen”.

According to FOX 2, a Black woman was grocery shopping with her three kids in a Detroit Krogrers when a white woman stood behind her car in the parking lot, preventing her from leaving.

The whole incident started inside the store when Shaneeka Montgomery-Strickland’s son stepped on the bottom shelf to reach a bottle of Gatorade, which apparently upset the white woman.

“She said, ‘Ohmygod, they went up to get they Gatorade and I’m trying to shop here.’ It was irateness,” Shaneeka said. “I told her please don’t yell at them and then she started yelling at me. And I said, ‘You don’t have to yell at me, they got the Gatorade.’ And a lot of people where, if you’re short you’re going to go up there and grab what you need. There’s not a lot of workers in the aisle, you have to do what you have to do and you move on.”

The situation escalated when Shaneeka and her children walked outside to her car. Shaneeka said the white woman, “went to her car, came back with the baby in the cart, called me the b-word, then she stood behind my car because I started videotaping after that.”

Shaneeka said she also started streaming on Facebook Live.

“I said ma’am can you please move from behind my car, she told me no I’m not going anywhere,” Shaneeka explained. This is when Shaneeka said she called the cops.

When the police arrived on the scene, the white woman quickly approaches them as seen in Shaneeka’s video. She wanted Shaneeka to quit recording and to delete the video footage. However, Shaneek believes it’s important that she recorded the ordeal.

“This needs to be known. You can’t just stay hush hush about everything and keep on letting people get away with nonsense,” Shaneeka said.

“I’ve gotten a lot of responses. People are very angry and upset about it because they say it makes no sense. What is wrong with people? Why are they still out here doing this after all that’s going on, all the changes we’re trying to make? After Black Lives Matter? It makes no sense.”

