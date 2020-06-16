HHW Gaming: ‘Tom Clancy’s The Divsion 2’s’ Second Raid “Operation Iron Horse” Announced

Ubisoft’s loot shooter, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, is finally getting its second raid.

If you have finished with the Warlords of New York expansion and need something to do in The Division 2, this news will serve you well. Today (Jun.16) Ubisoft announced “Operation Iron Horse,” the highly-anticipated second The Division 2 raid goes live on June 30 at 9 am PT. “Operation Iron Horse” follows “Operation Dark Hours” and promises to be even more challenging.

The second eight-player raid will be free content and will take Division Agents to a foundry where the True Sons are cooking up weapons to aid them in their plan to reclaim Washington D.C.

Ubisoft states that “based on key learnings” from the first raid, Operation Iron Horse will be the “ultimate challenge” for Division 2 agents thanks to new puzzles and mechanics that will make teamwork more critical than ever. In the latest raid, players can look forward to taking on bosses and enemies in “though provoking” battles that will push Agents to figure out proper tactics to defeat True Sons again. Once you accomplish your mission, you will be rewarded with loot like:

Ravenous exotic double-barrel rifle

Regulus exotic revolver

Foundry Bulwark gear set

Future Initiative gear set

And other unique rewards

Also returning with Operation Iron Fist is the Race to World First competition. The first team to complete the raid on each platform will be immortalized in-game by having their team photo and names displayed in a portrait in the White House. Ubisoft also announced Twitch drops will be returning, allowing players to receive drops from Twitch partner streamers while they stream the raids on their preferred platforms. Twitch Drops will be available June 30 at 8 am PT and closes July 2 at 5 am PT.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One X, Windows PC, UPLAY+ and Google Stadia. You can watch the trailer Operation Iron Horse below.

—

Photo: Ubisoft / The Division 2

HHW Gaming: ‘Tom Clancy’s The Divsion 2’s’ Second Raid “Operation Iron Horse” Announced was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: