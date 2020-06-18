Pablo Escobar’s Family Sues 2 Chainz For Unauthorized Use Of Drug Kingpin’s Name

Though Pablo Escobar is long gone to the books of history his infamous reputation still proceeds him and if anyone tries to bank off his name best believe his family will be G-checkin them for those royalties. Just ask 2 Chainz.

TMZ is reporting that the “No Lie” rapper was recently hit with a lawsuit by the iconic drug kingpin’s company for illegal use of his name and likeness at Chainz’ ATL restaurants, website and social media. Escobar Inc. is seeking $10 million in damages claiming that Chainz’ Escobar Restaurant and Tapas violates federal law as due to it’s unauthorized use of Pablo Escobar’s name and likeness.

Chainz probably could’ve still named his restaurant “Escobar” and used drawings of Nas and been okay but that’s neither here nor there.

The company says it owns the trademark to Escobar’s likeness and 2 Chainz is using the name to generate traffic and sales. The company says, for example, 2 Chainz has Escobar’s likeness painted inside one of his joints. They also point to the menu featuring “Escobar Crab Cakes.”

Escobar Inc. wants the 8-figure damages, minimum, plus an injunction blocking use of the name and likeness at the restaurants.This is the latest example of a rapper getting a call from a drug lord’s family as Jackie-O found out that using the name Griselda Blanco to move music wasn’t the move when “The Godmother”‘s son reached out to her over use of the name. We don’t care how hard you may think you are, you don’t want that druglord family smoke. At this point we think the only rappers in the game who can use the Escobar name are Nas and Cam’ron, and Killa personally got the Escobar family on speed dial, b.

