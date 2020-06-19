Range Rover Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary With Limited-Edition Vehicle

One of the most classic car silhouettes is aging like fine wine. The Range Rover is turning 50 and you too can join in on the festivities.

As spotted on High Snobiety the Range Rover brand is celebrating a landmark in its timeline. The luxury full-sized sport utility vehicle was originally launched in 1970 by British Leyland. This flagship four door is now in its fourth generation. In 1989 was the world’s first 4×4 to be fitted with ABS anti-lock brakes. Later in 1992 it became the world’s first 4×4 to be fitted with electronic traction control (ETC) and automatic electronic air suspension – ensuring the refined driving feel Range Rover is famous for, both on and off-road. In 2012, the latest generation Range Rover became the world’s first SUV to feature an all-aluminum lightweight construction, making it lighter, stronger and more efficient.

To commemorate the prestigious occasion Jaguar will be releasing a limited-edition model. The Range Rover Fifty will be restricted to just 1,970 vehicles globally, in recognition of the year the original Range Rover was launched. “In the world of luxury vehicles, the Range Rover has always stood apart as peerless and enduring,” said Prof Gerry McGovern OBE, Land Rover Chief Creative Officer. “Its unique and pioneering sensibilities together with an unrivalled engineering approach have been the intrinsic values which our customers have admired since the first of the breed was revealed in 1970.”

The Range Rover Fifty will be available in both standard and long wheelbase body designs with customers able to choose from four carefully curated exterior colors; Carpathian Grey, Rosello Red, Aruba, and Santorini Black. In extremely limited numbers, Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations is also offering the Range Rover Fifty in one of three Heritage exterior solid paints reproduced from the original Range Rover paint palette; Tuscan Blue, Bahama Gold and Davos White. For customers in North America, each example will be fitted with a 518hp 5.0-liter supercharged V8 powertrain.

Full details for the Range Rover Fifty, including pricing and specifications, will be announced later this year, closer to the vehicle’s on-sale date. You can see the evolution of the Range Rover below.

Photo: Land Rover

Range Rover Celebrates 50 Year Anniversary With Limited-Edition Vehicle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: