Styles P & Tracklib Team Up For A Beats Battle Competition For Up & Coming Producers

Listen up! Styles P and Tracklib are giving up and coming producers the chance of a lifetime as The Ghost is setting up a competition in which participants will submit their hottest track and if you got the goods, Styles will use the beat for his next single.

Producers far and wide are invited to take part in the Beat Battle competition up to July 1st when Styles will make a decision on who’s got that heat. All they have to do is take any sample they want from Tracklib.com and craft the best sounding cut they can with it. When it’s all said and produced, the winner won’t just get the chance to hear The Ghost lace their work with his vocals, but they’ll also receive full writing credit and publishing for the material.

This is Tracklib’s second contest as last year’s collaboration with Wu-Tang’s Inspectah Deck led to thousands of entries from hungry producers looking to get on.

This is your chance right here to get on and if you think you got what it takes don’t hesitate to flex those drums and get it poppin’ with Styles P.

Peep the announcement below and good luck, y’all!

