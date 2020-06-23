HHW Gaming: Marvel’s Avengers Confirmed As A Free Upgrade For Both PS5 & Xbox Series X

Watch out Miles Morales, you won’t be the only superhero saving the world on a next-generation game console.

Today (Jun.22) Square Enix announced that the highly-anticipated Marvel’s Avengers game will be available on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X as free upgrades when both consoles launch holiday 2020. Players who happen to own either digital or physical copies of the game on current-generation consoles will be able to upgrade on Xbox Series X using Microsoft’s Smart Delivery system, and PS5’s yet to be named upgrade program.

In a post on Playstation’s official blog, Chief Technology Officer at Crystal Dynamics, Gary Snethen, spoke on the excitement of working on the PS5 version of the game and shared some screenshots.

“I have had the tremendous pleasure and privilege of having a PS5 development kit on my desk for some time. When we received our first few kits, I rushed to put an engineering team on the task of creating a PS5 version of Marvel’s Avengers as quickly as possible. I wanted to push Foundation, our proprietary game engine, to its limits on PS5 and see what it could do.”

Snethen, while marveling about what the PS5 can do, revealed what gamers can look forward to when they play Marvel’s Avengers on the console.

“The new GPU allows us to increase our texture resolution, push a higher level of detail farther from the player, enhance our ambient occlusion, improve our anisotropic filtering and add a variety of new graphics features such as stochastic screen-space reflections with contact-aware sharpening.”

“As gamers, we sometimes want every ounce of power put into extra graphics features to achieve the highest image quality possible. For this, Marvel’s Avengers will offer an enhanced graphics mode on PS5. At other times, we want the most fluid gameplay experience possible. For that, Marvel’s Avengers will offer a high framerate mode on PS5, which targets 60 FPS with dynamic 4K resolution.”

Snethen also boasts that Marvel’s Avengers loading and streaming times improved “by an order of magnitude on PS5.” He claims when the game is finished optimizing loading time will nearly be instant and that gamers will be able to seamlessly jump into missions anywhere in the game world.

The PS5 DualSense controller will also give gamers a unique experience when they play the game thanks to advanced haptics and resistance triggers combined with the PS5’s 3D audio.

In addition to being able to upgrade for free, both PS5 and Xbox Series X owners of the game will be able to play with friends on either the PS4 and Xbox One X.

Marvel’s Avengers launches on September 4, 2020, on PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC. The team will later assemble on PS5 and Xbox Series X holiday 2020.

