Racist Teddy Roosevelt Statue To Come Down From Museum of Natural History In NYC

Another historical landmark that has painted an insensitive narrative is about to get benched. The 26th President is going to have to ride his horse into a incinerator.

As spotted on TMZ another racist statue is about take a much needed tumble. A figure of Theodore Roosevelt that has welcomed visitors from all over the world to New York City’s Museum of Natural History is about to get removed. The monument finds the late politician on horseback flanked by two men below him, one Native American and one African which is presumed to be a slave. In the midst of the recent protests any and all crass artworks that do not align with the current times have come under fierce scrutiny.

Museum representatives have confirmed they will be taking it down via a formal statement. “Over the last few weeks, our museum community has been profoundly moved by the ever-widening movement for racial justice that has emerged after the killing of George Floyd” it read. “We have watched as the attention of the world and the country has increasingly turned to statues as powerful and hurtful symbols of systemic racism. Simply put, the time has come to move it. Mayor Bill de Blasio is also down with the play. “It explicitly depicts Black and Indigenous people as subjugated and racially inferior” he explained. “It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue.”

In recent weeks several statues of figures who have a noted history of being bigoted have been toppled across the world. Including a Winston Churchill statue in London, England and a Edward Colston statue in Bristol, England.

