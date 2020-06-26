Megan Thee Stallion Rallies The Bad B*tches With New Single “Girls In The Hood”

The O.G. hot girl isn’t letting rona stop her grind. Megan Thee Stallion came through with a new bop for the ladies to twerk and raise their fists too.

At the stroke of midnight (Jun.26), Megan dropped her new single “Girls in the Hood,” which can be easily labeled a new “bad b*tch” anthem to inject some life into summer 2020. Immediately on the track which samples N.W.A.’s “Boyz in the Hood,” Thee Stallion let it be known she is sick and tired of people telling her how to live her best hot girl life.

“F*ck being good I’m a bad bitch/I’m sick of motherfuckers trying tell me how to live.”

Megan also hinted at having a man as well on the song. Oh?

The song will also help support bad b*tches as well. In a tweet, Megan announced as part of the rollout of the song the merch to support the track was designed by Black women.

“The merch for girls in the hood was created by beautiful Black women creatives I can’t wait for y’all to see it. “They really showed out.”

The merch for girls in the hood was created by beautiful black women creatives I can’t wait until y’all see it🔥🔥🔥👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 They really showed out — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) June 25, 2020

Unfortunately, there has been some controversy surrounding the track. Daughter of the late rapper Eazy-E, Henree Wright, who goes by the rap name Reemarkable dropped a video ranting about the fact that everyone is eating off her father’s work except her. She stated she has no issues with the artists paying homage to her dad but was BIG MAD that Eazy-E’s team will quickly give clearance to other rappers but continue to deny her request to sample her late father’s work.

Eazy E’s daughter says she’s tired of everybody else being able to use her Father’s work & she can’t. pic.twitter.com/dWh1TDbB9q — East Feed (@eastfeed) June 25, 2020

Another one of Eazy E’s daughters, Ebie, responded to the video and said she supports Megan Thee Stallion, and she doesn’t know Ree and feels she is just “clout chasing.”

Eazy E’s daughter Ebie speaks out in support of Megan Thee Stallion regarding her song #GirlsInTheHood and against her sister. She says she doesn’t know the other daughter, Ree, and feels like she’s “clout chasing”: “I don’t know her, my father didn’t know her.” pic.twitter.com/Ru8Sos9dkX — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 25, 2020

We wonder what Lil Eazy E thinks?

Anyway, you can still listen to “Girls In The Hood” below.

