Regular Ish: James Harden And Lil Baby Spotted Whipping A Lamborghini In Houston

While the world continues to spin out of control James Harden is screaming that his life is good. He was seen doing the most in his city and a lot of people are envious.

As spotted on Clutch Points the all-star basketball player is living his best life with the help of one of Hip-Hop’s brightest stars. On June 25 Harden was spotted in Houston enjoying one of his many luxury vehicles in epic fashion. The shooting guard was pushing his all black Lamborghini Murcielago to the limit on an undetermined highway; luckily the someone captured footage of the joy ride.

While the vibes looked lit things got even more interesting when it was made clear Lil Baby was joining him on the fun. When the clip opens we see Lil Baby also driving a white Lamborgini with red interior. The “Drip Too Hard” looks over to Harden and flashes his signature grin as a sign that they are both leaving their problems in the rear view.

The NBA resumes action next month with the seeding games starting July 30. At this time it is unclear if James Harden will opt out of playing due to COVID-19 concerns. You can see the video below.

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

