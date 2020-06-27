DaBaby ft. Roddy Rich “Rockstar,” Blueface “Finesse The Beat” & More | Daily Visuals 6.26.20

One thing we’ve always wondered is what would we as the Hip-Hop culture do in the event of a zombie apocalypse? We know how things would go down in the burbs given all the Hollywood movies but what would someone like DaBaby do?

Well in his latest visuals to the Roddy Rich assisted “Rockstar” he gives us an idea of how he’d be living with the undead walking the earth. Running around commando style with all kinds of toast and heat, DaBaby and Roddy body every zombie in sight who isn’t vibing to their track. Pretty entertaining ish.

Back in LA Blueface keeps his name buzzing with a new clip for “Finesse The Beat” which finds the rapper balling from the garage to his bathroom. That “Thotiana” paper musta been hella long.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Dolph, Tyga, and more.

DABABY FT. RODDY RICH – “ROCKSTAR”

BLUEFACE – “FINESSE THE BEAT”

YOUNG DOLPH – “BLUE DIAMONDS”

TYGA – “IBIZA”

JABEE – “PRAYING HANDS”

CONFIRMED – “SERENE ON THE WAY”

NOVELISS – “LIQUID SNAKE”

NEFEW FT. TROUBLE & STREET MONEY BOOCHIE – “SOULJA RAGGS”

RAE RAE – “CRASH FLOW”

