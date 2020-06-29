Detroit Cop SUV Plowed Through Protestors Because Of ‘Safety’ Concerns, Says Police Chief

A mostly peaceful protest against police violence and systematic racism turned violent Sunday night when a police SUV plowed through a group of protestors. A viral video of the incident showed the vehicle violently hitting multiple people and it continued to drive even as protestors were still on the hood. According to the Detroit police chief, they did all of this out of concern for their safety.

“Detroit Police Department just ran straight through a bunch of our protesters,” Ethan Ketner, a protester who filmed the scene, explained on Facebook. “Myself and 10-12 others were struck by this reckless driver who somehow has a badge.” Even as people were screaming and yelling for the officer to stop, the police SUV continued to drive. The graphic video can be watched below.

Heart-stopping video of a Detroit police officer driving through a crowd of protesters, hitting the gas, stopping and speeding forward. Multiple injuries and praying no deaths. Cities must respect 1st Amendment rights and human life. #detroit #protest pic.twitter.com/GoI2iXOtjJ — Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) June 29, 2020

Ketner explained that “multiple people injured” were receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Police told WDIV that an investigation was underway and the driver has yet to be publicly identified. Cops also told the Detroit News, the driver of the vehicle was trying to leave the scene after a rear back window had been “busted out.”