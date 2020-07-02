CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Freddie Gibbs Releases Akademiks Teletubby T-Shirt As Their Beyond Burger Beef Intensifies

Ak has invited him to come on the show too.

Source: WASHINGTON, DC – June 8th, 2017 – Rapper Freddie Gibbs performs at the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC. Gibbs released his third studio album, You Only Live 2wice, in March. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson / For The Washington Post via Getty Images) 

While Black twitter continues to drink the seemingly never ending August Alsina tea there is a beef between two of Rap’s biggest personalities to also be savored. Freddie Gibbs has responded to Akademiks in very petty fashion.

As reported on HipHopDX the “Crime Pays” rapper is now selling merchandise with Livington’s likeness superimposed on a Teletubby; yes a Teletubby. He announced the move on his official Instagram. “I ain’t done with U p***. I’mma torture U until U quit your job. And whoever else want smoke holla at Big Rabbit” he wrote.

 

Gibbs also went on to post several memes mocking the Youtube personality including one timely shot that shows him with a 69 tatted on his backside.

View this post on Instagram

Good Crack 😂

A post shared by Skinny Suge (@freddiegibbs) on

Unless you have been under a rock the Gary, Indiana MC has been making his rounds in effort to promote his latest offering Alfredo. While conducting an interview with Bootleg Kev he made it clear that he thinks his former record label CEO Jeezy is washed. Naturally the Q&A went viral causing it to be a hot topic on Everyday Struggle. Ak vehemently stood by The Snowman and his stance got Skinny Suge in his feelings. What resulted was a back and forth on social media.

Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

Freddie Gibbs Releases Akademiks Teletubby T-Shirt As Their Beyond Burger Beef Intensifies  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

The Urban Daily Listening Party

Our staff has picked their favorite R&B and Hip-Hop stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

Also On The Urban Daily:
Trending on The Urban Daily
Close