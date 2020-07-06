Dreamville Drops Unreleased J. Cole Freestyle To Celebrate ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’ Anniversary

J. Cole and the Dreamville team are celebrating and blessing fans in the midst.

On Sunday (July 5), the lyrical Hip Hop collective released its second documentary that highlighted the team’s creation of their 2019 blockbuster album, Revenge Of The Dreamers III. Making the announcement via Twitter, Dreamville President Ibrahim Hamad dropped the surprise documentary, adding that the short documentary features unreleased music from the respected roster.

“One year ago today we released Revenge of the Dreamers III,” Hamad wrote. “Today in honor of that we put together some unreleased footage from those legendary sessions. Love to everyone who was apart of this album, and to the fans that always support. Dreamville. Enjoy.”

One year ago today we released Revenge of the Dreamers III. Today in honor of that we put together some unreleased footage from those legendary sessions. Love to everyone who was apart of this album, and to the fans that always support @dreamville. Enjoy https://t.co/qBajqETCV0 — Ibrahim H. (@KingOfQueenz) July 5, 2020

Ib went on to explain that the purpose of the sessions was to give young, underground artists a platform to showcase their talent while uplifting their talent.

“What we did with the sessions and this album will go live forever and I’m forever grateful to have been apart of that,” Hamad continued. but my favorite thing was the ability to use our platform to shine a light on new super talented artists whether they were signed to Dreamville or not.”

The 65-artist-strong Revenge Of The Dreamers III is undoubtedly the most notable project to come out of the camp. At the time of its release, the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, giving J. Cole his sixth consecutive number-one album in the process.

Check out the documentary featuring the freestyle below.

