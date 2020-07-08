Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Mocking The Pandemic For Months

While Coronavirus deniers in positions of power continue to encourage people to ignore the deadly virus and live life as if it’s all good, The Rona has no problem turning doubters into believers and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro just learned firsthand that COVID and karma are good friends these days.

After months of downplaying the severity of the Coronavirus and mocking it as a “little flu,” President Bolsonaro announced yesterday (July 7) that he has indeed tested positive for COVID-19, but still continued to act as if it was nothing to be worried about. During an interview with CNN Brasil, the Trump of Brazil revealed that after feeling under the weather over the weekend, he decided to get checked out and learned he was one of the millions of people now carrying the deadly virus.

“On Sunday, I wasn’t feeling very well. On Monday, it got worse when I started feeling tired and some muscle pain. I also had a 38-degree [Celsius] fever. Given those symptoms, the presidential doctor said there was suspicion of Covid-19,” Bolsonaro said, adding that he then went to hospital to receive a lung scan.

Still even after revealing the shocking (but not surprising) diagnosis, Bolsonaro took off his mask and said he was feeling “very well” while crediting his consumption of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin for his well-being.

Christ on crutches.

The announcement comes as Brazil’s COVID-19 confirmed cases and death count trails only the United States with 1,623,284 infected Brazilians and 65,000 deaths. Its gotten so bad that mass graves have been used to bury thousands of Coronavirus victims as the death rate continues to rise. Like a certain orange hued madman, Bolsonaro resisted shutting down his country’s economy and pushed for businesses, beaches and other establishments to remain open or re-open before things got under control. Sound familiar?

It’s also worth noting that Bolsorano tested positive for COVID-19 just a few days after spending the 4th of July with the US Ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman. And yes, they were not wearing mask and bro hugging for pictures like it was all good. No word on whether or not Chapman has been tested for the Rona or whether he spent time with Donald Trump after meeting with Bolsonaro. Inquiring minds do want to know though.

Though Bolsonaro implored people to take care of themselves and others following his reveal, he continued to downplay the severity of the virus saying, “So let’s take special care of the elderly, of course. Younger people: take care, but if you are affected by the virus, be assured that for you, the possibility of something more serious is close to zero.”

Dios mio…

