T.I. Responds To Snitch Allegations After His Old Crime Stoppers Video Resurfaces [Video]

In the age of rainbow-haired informants the public is even more quick to put a snitch jacket on someone regardless of paperwork. T.I. is now having to defend himself again for telling the truth.

As spotted on HipHopDX the self proclaimed King of the South is facing some serious shade online. In 2006 he and his entourage were leaving a party in Cincinnati where an alleged squabble between them and Hosea Thomas and Padron Thomas occurred.

The two brothers felt disrespected and took to violence to settle the air. T.I. and crew left the venue and faced gunfire which killed his good friend Philant Johnson. Bodyguard Ronald Hausley, driver Elijah Edwards and Janice Gillespie were also injured. Tip would end up taking the stand in that murder case as a witness to the crime.

Fast forward to October 2007 he was busted on federal weapons charges when he allegedly gave a bodyguard $12,000 dollars to purchase automatic machine guns. He would only serve one year of time and infamously appeared in a Crime Stoppers commercial urging Atlanta citizens to call in with any information on open cases

On a recent Instagram Live the “About The Money” rapper became irate when a troll accused of him snitching because of the two aforementioned instances when he aided the law. “Don’t play with my muthaf***ing name ni***,” he yelled. “I’m the muthaf***ing Kang ni***, and never gave no mutha***ing information to get anybody in no muthaf***ing trouble nan time with no police ni***”.

