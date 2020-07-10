Cardi B Shares Her Experience Of Getting Her Box Bleached In Awkward Clip [Video]

While the masses appreciate the fact that Cardi B shares her life with her fans she might been doing way too much with her latest reveal. She recorded a grooming session and we hope Offset is appreciates the commitment to beauty.

As spotted on Page Six the Bronx bombshell is taking her self care seriously. In a recent Instagram Live she recorded herself getting her body right in terms of appearance and shine. She invited her personal glam squad over to her residence to perform a vagina bleaching. Yes; you read that right. The clip opens up with a shot of her bare feet on a bed as she details why she feels it is a must to have her privates be uniform in color.

“I am bleaching my f–king cootie cat,” she revealed. “I’m in my crib getting my vagina bleached, my underarm bleached, because you know sometimes we just quick shave and everything and it gets your vagina just a little bit dark and everything.” The “Bodak Yellow” rapper went to say that she doesn’t condone having it done in other places. “I don’t believe in body bleaching, I just believe in like underarm, or like your vagina, maybe your a–hole,” she continued. “I like my brown a**hole. But yeah like totally I’m getting my vagina bleached.”

Belcalis also shared her lip wax situations. You can see the footage below.

Photo: Prince Williams

