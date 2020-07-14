EarthGang’s Olu Confirms That A New J. Cole Album Is On The Way [Video]

While J. Cole has been rather quiet regarding his newest effort it seems fans have something to look forward to. One of his collaborators has confirmed he has new work on the way.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Fayetteville, N.C. is said to have a new LP in the works. Though he did not personally confirm the news, one of his closest associates said it with much confidence.

On a recent Dreamville Records Instagram Live session, Earthgang’s Olu entertained questions from fans throughout the world. Naturally, questions came up regarding Jermaine’s newest project.

“Cole album is coming,” he said. “It’s in [U.S.] Customs [and Border Protection] right now. Cole album gotta get through [U.S.] Customs [and Border Protection] ’cause you know, corona” Olu revealed.

For those not in the know or have been living under a rock, the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection is responsible for collecting tariff revenues, deterring smuggling and illegal goods, and processing people and goods at ports of entry. So the implication is that the new album is so dope, worldly, or both that it is being held up by the powers that be.

Cole’s last album KOD (an initialism for Kids on Drugs, Kings Overdosed and Kill Our Demons) was released in 2018. You can view the footage of Olu below.

