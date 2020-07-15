Megan Thee Stallion Sets The Record Straight, Reveals She Was Shot Before Tory Lanez Arrest

When news dropped that Tory Lanez was arrested on a weapons charge and Megan Thee Stallion, it was all jokes, but it turns out that night was dangerously serious for the “Hot Girl.”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Megan Thee Stallion set the record straight about what happened the night Tory Lanez got pinched, and she was allegedly hurt. TMZ initially reported that Megan was considered a “victim,” which is still accurate and that she cut her foot on pieces of glass on the floor of the vehicle she and Tory were in.

Well come to find out it wasn’t glass, Megan suffered “gunshot wounds” and she revealed that she was never arrested as some have been claiming.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the attention to physically harm me,” Megan revealed. I was never arrested, the people officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets,” she explained in her IG post.

The “Big Ole Freak” rapper says she is expected to make a full recovery and that she just wanted to clarify the details of her now revealed traumatic night.

TMZ is telling a different story, the celebrity gossip site says a spokesperson for the LAPD revealed to them that Megan never told them she was the victim of crime.

Per TMZ:

A spokesperson for the LAPD tells TMZ Megan never told them she was the victim of a crime. The spokesperson said, “At the time Megan Thee [Stallion] was with police, she did not report that she was the victim of any crime. And the LAPD has not received any additional information at this time.”

What in the world?

The hotties are going to need to have an intervention with the Hot Girl cause this is just unacceptable. We wish Megan a speedy recovery.

