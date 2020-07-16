Is French Montana and 50 Cent still beefing or did the COVID-19 pandemic make the two men rethink their priorities?

Regardless of what happened with that unnecessary drama, it seems like Montana done moved on from that f*ckery and returned to making music visuals instead of IG videos. For his latest joint to “Cold” the Bronx rapper links up with the Canadian crooner, Tory Lanez to entertain some attractive young women from the rain forest to the frozen igloo-ish club where everything is made of ice.

Elsewhere Freddie Gibbs hits the road with his ride or die where he catches a body with a badge before getting a Magic assist from Rick Ross in his clip to “Scottie Beam.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Gotit, J.T.L., and more.

FRENCH MONTANA FT. TORY LANZE – “COLD”

FREDDIE GIBBS & THE ALCHEMIST FT. RICK ROSS – “SCOTTIE BEAM”

LIL GOTIT – “BOOTRON”

2FEETBINO – “KEEP GOING”

ERICA BANKS FT. LIL MIGO – “SITTING BACK LOADED”

SHEENA THRASH & WICCED – “KUNG FU”

J.T.L. – “GROOVY”

French Montana ft. Tory Lanez “Cold,” Freddie Gibbs ft. Rick Ross “Scottie Beam” & More | Daily Visuals 7.15.20 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On The Urban Daily: